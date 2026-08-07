Mahesh Virambhai Pithiya
batsman
|Full name:
|Mahesh Virambhai Pithiya
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|4
|1
|Innings
|7
|1
|Overs
|66.5
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|0
|Runs
|242
|14
|Wickets
|8
|0
|Avg
|30.25
|0
|SR
|50.12
|0
|Eco
|3.62
|7
|BB
|4
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|4
|1
|Innings
|5
|0
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|116
|0
|Balls Faced
|264
|0
|Avg
|29
|0
|SR
|43.93
|0
|Fours
|17
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|52
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0