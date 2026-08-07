Mahesh Virambhai Pithiya

Mahesh Virambhai Pithiya

batsman

Full name:Mahesh Virambhai Pithiya
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Baroda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches41
Innings71
Overs66.52.0
Balls--
Maidens60
Runs24214
Wickets80
Avg30.250
SR50.120
Eco3.627
BB40
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches41
Innings50
Not outs10
Runs1160
Balls Faced2640
Avg290
SR43.930
Fours170
Fifties10
Sixies00
Highest520
Hundreds00

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