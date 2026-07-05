Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby
bowler
|Full name:
|Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|2
|1
|Overs
|26.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|Runs
|89
|22
|Wickets
|3
|0
|Avg
|29.66
|0
|SR
|52
|0
|Eco
|3.42
|3.14
|BB
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|25
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0