Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby

bowler

Full name:Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Bangladesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches11
Innings21
Overs26.07.0
Balls--
Maidens40
Runs8922
Wickets30
Avg29.660
SR520
Eco3.423.14
BB30
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches11
Innings11
Not outs01
Runs00
Balls Faced250
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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