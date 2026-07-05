Mohammad Musfik Hasan
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Musfik Hasan
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|9
|14
|Innings
|14
|14
|Overs
|205.2
|93.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|36
|4
|Runs
|667
|544
|Wickets
|33
|15
|Avg
|20.21
|36.26
|SR
|37.33
|37.2
|Eco
|3.24
|5.84
|BB
|8
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|9
|14
|Innings
|9
|9
|Not outs
|0
|5
|Runs
|24
|32
|Balls Faced
|48
|56
|Avg
|2.66
|8
|SR
|50
|57.14
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|1
|Highest
|10
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0