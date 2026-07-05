Mohammad Musfik Hasan

Mohammad Musfik Hasan

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Musfik Hasan
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Dhaka Dominators

Noakhali Express

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches914
Innings1414
Overs205.293.0
Balls--
Maidens364
Runs667544
Wickets3315
Avg20.2136.26
SR37.3337.2
Eco3.245.84
BB83
4w10
5w20
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches914
Innings99
Not outs05
Runs2432
Balls Faced4856
Avg2.668
SR5057.14
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies21
Highest108
Hundreds00

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