Pritom Kumar

Pritom Kumar

wicket keeper

Full name:Pritom Kumar
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2025 Teams

Fortune Barishal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches151112
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches151112
Innings21119
Not outs112
Runs79722869
Balls Faced117029550
Avg39.8522.89.85
SR68.1177.28138
Fours86184
Fifties410
Sixies1655
Highest1177221
Hundreds200

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