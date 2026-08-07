Pritom Kumar
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Pritom Kumar
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|11
|12
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|11
|12
|Innings
|21
|11
|9
|Not outs
|1
|1
|2
|Runs
|797
|228
|69
|Balls Faced
|1170
|295
|50
|Avg
|39.85
|22.8
|9.85
|SR
|68.11
|77.28
|138
|Fours
|86
|18
|4
|Fifties
|4
|1
|0
|Sixies
|16
|5
|5
|Highest
|117
|72
|21
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0