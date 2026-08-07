Marcus Cope

Marcus Cope

bowler

Full name:Marcus Cope
Nationality:Luxembourg

Teams

2024 Teams

Luxembourg

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings1010
Overs35.435.4
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs321321
Wickets1616
Avg20.0620.06
SR13.3713.37
Eco99
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings66
Not outs33
Runs2727
Balls Faced3737
Avg99
SR72.9772.97
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1313
Hundreds00

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