Marcus Cope
bowler
|Full name:
|Marcus Cope
|Nationality:
|Luxembourg
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|10
|10
|Overs
|35.4
|35.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|321
|321
|Wickets
|16
|16
|Avg
|20.06
|20.06
|SR
|13.37
|13.37
|Eco
|9
|9
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|27
|27
|Balls Faced
|37
|37
|Avg
|9
|9
|SR
|72.97
|72.97
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|13
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0