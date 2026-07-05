Mark Deyal
batsman
|Full name:
|Mark Deyal
|Nationality:
|Trinidad and Tobago
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|10
|42
|Innings
|2
|8
|23
|Overs
|2.3
|57.0
|41.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|3
|0
|Runs
|18
|265
|369
|Wickets
|0
|10
|11
|Avg
|0
|26.5
|33.54
|SR
|0
|34.2
|22.81
|Eco
|7.2
|4.64
|8.82
|BB
|0
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|10
|42
|Innings
|2
|8
|39
|Not outs
|0
|0
|3
|Runs
|12
|133
|678
|Balls Faced
|15
|182
|517
|Avg
|6
|16.62
|18.83
|SR
|80
|73.07
|131.14
|Fours
|2
|12
|66
|Fifties
|0
|1
|2
|Sixies
|0
|1
|32
|Highest
|10
|68
|78
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0