Mark Deyal

Mark Deyal

batsman

Full name:Mark Deyal
Nationality:Trinidad and Tobago

Teams

2026 Teams

Durbar Rajshahi

Royal Riders Punjab

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11042
Innings2823
Overs2.357.041.5
Balls---
Maidens030
Runs18265369
Wickets01011
Avg026.533.54
SR034.222.81
Eco7.24.648.82
BB032
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11042
Innings2839
Not outs003
Runs12133678
Balls Faced15182517
Avg616.6218.83
SR8073.07131.14
Fours21266
Fifties012
Sixies0132
Highest106878
Hundreds000

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