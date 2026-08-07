Mark Donald Craig
bowler
|Full name:
|Mark Donald Craig
|Nationality:
|New zealand
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|60
|25
|19
|Innings
|29
|105
|23
|19
|Overs
|611.3
|1854.5
|183.4
|47.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|100
|345
|6
|0
|Runs
|2326
|6359
|931
|405
|Wickets
|50
|151
|21
|7
|Avg
|46.52
|42.11
|44.33
|57.85
|SR
|73.38
|73.7
|52.47
|40.28
|Eco
|3.8
|3.42
|5.06
|8.61
|BB
|10
|10
|3
|3
|4w
|3
|7
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|5
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|60
|25
|19
|Innings
|25
|90
|20
|7
|Not outs
|9
|15
|4
|3
|Runs
|589
|1902
|336
|41
|Balls Faced
|1083
|3625
|363
|39
|Avg
|36.81
|25.36
|21
|10.25
|SR
|54.38
|52.46
|92.56
|105.12
|Fours
|65
|231
|26
|2
|Fifties
|3
|8
|0
|0
|Sixies
|10
|27
|7
|1
|Highest
|67
|104
|46
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|0