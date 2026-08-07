Mark Donald Craig

Mark Donald Craig

bowler

Full name:Mark Donald Craig
Nationality:New zealand
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Otago Volts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches15602519
Innings291052319
Overs611.31854.5183.447.0
Balls----
Maidens10034560
Runs23266359931405
Wickets50151217
Avg46.5242.1144.3357.85
SR73.3873.752.4740.28
Eco3.83.425.068.61
BB101033
4w3700
5w1500
10w1100

Batting

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches15602519
Innings2590207
Not outs91543
Runs589190233641
Balls Faced1083362536339
Avg36.8125.362110.25
SR54.3852.4692.56105.12
Fours65231262
Fifties3800
Sixies102771
Highest671044619
Hundreds0100

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