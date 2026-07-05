Mary-Anne Musonda
batsman
|Full name:
|Mary-Anne Musonda
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|37
|1
|6
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|37
|1
|6
|Innings
|11
|31
|1
|6
|Not outs
|1
|8
|1
|2
|Runs
|192
|571
|69
|182
|Balls Faced
|257
|534
|65
|180
|Avg
|19.2
|24.82
|0
|45.5
|SR
|74.7
|106.92
|106.15
|101.11
|Fours
|21
|50
|7
|19
|Fifties
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Sixies
|0
|8
|0
|1
|Highest
|103
|60
|69
|71
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0
|0