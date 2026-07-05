Mary-Anne Musonda

Mary-Anne Musonda

batsman

Full name:Mary-Anne Musonda
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Zimbabwe Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches113716
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches113716
Innings113116
Not outs1812
Runs19257169182
Balls Faced25753465180
Avg19.224.82045.5
SR74.7106.92106.15101.11
Fours2150719
Fifties0311
Sixies0801
Highest103606971
Hundreds1000

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