Max Wilkie Chu
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Max Wilkie Chu
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|23
|26
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|23
|26
|Innings
|42
|17
|14
|Not outs
|6
|1
|4
|Runs
|1055
|340
|113
|Balls Faced
|2613
|435
|97
|Avg
|29.3
|21.25
|11.3
|SR
|40.37
|78.16
|116.49
|Fours
|143
|40
|12
|Fifties
|4
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|4
|1
|Highest
|103
|48
|21
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0