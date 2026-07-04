Max Wilkie Chu

Max Wilkie Chu

wicket keeper

Full name:Max Wilkie Chu
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Otago Volts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches252326
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches252326
Innings421714
Not outs614
Runs1055340113
Balls Faced261343597
Avg29.321.2511.3
SR40.3778.16116.49
Fours1434012
Fifties400
Sixies441
Highest1034821
Hundreds100

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