Md Asadullah Hill Galib

Md Asadullah Hill Galib

batsman

Full name:Md Asadullah Hill Galib
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2026 Teams

Bangladesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches132
Innings132
Overs97.418.4
Balls--
Maidens150
Runs279115
Wickets131
Avg21.46115
SR45.07112
Eco2.856.16
BB81
4w00
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches132
Innings221
Not outs41
Runs4140
Balls Faced8880
Avg230
SR46.620
Fours390
Fifties30
Sixies90
Highest820
Hundreds00

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