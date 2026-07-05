Md Asadullah Hill Galib
batsman
|Full name:
|Md Asadullah Hill Galib
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|13
|2
|Innings
|13
|2
|Overs
|97.4
|18.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|15
|0
|Runs
|279
|115
|Wickets
|13
|1
|Avg
|21.46
|115
|SR
|45.07
|112
|Eco
|2.85
|6.16
|BB
|8
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|13
|2
|Innings
|22
|1
|Not outs
|4
|1
|Runs
|414
|0
|Balls Faced
|888
|0
|Avg
|23
|0
|SR
|46.62
|0
|Fours
|39
|0
|Fifties
|3
|0
|Sixies
|9
|0
|Highest
|82
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0