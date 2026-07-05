Mehmood Kharotai

Mehmood Kharotai

bowler

Full name:Mehmood Kharotai
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Afghanistan

Maiwand Defenders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches798
Innings1185
Overs179.163.514.0
Balls---
Maidens3831
Runs57124580
Wickets14134
Avg40.7818.8420
SR76.7829.4621
Eco3.183.835.71
BB531
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches798
Innings1246
Not outs134
Runs2917268
Balls Faced3806755
Avg26.457234
SR76.57107.46123.63
Fours4048
Fifties100
Sixies531
Highest672929
Hundreds000

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