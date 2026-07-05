Mehmood Kharotai
bowler
|Full name:
|Mehmood Kharotai
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|9
|8
|Innings
|11
|8
|5
|Overs
|179.1
|63.5
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|38
|3
|1
|Runs
|571
|245
|80
|Wickets
|14
|13
|4
|Avg
|40.78
|18.84
|20
|SR
|76.78
|29.46
|21
|Eco
|3.18
|3.83
|5.71
|BB
|5
|3
|1
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|9
|8
|Innings
|12
|4
|6
|Not outs
|1
|3
|4
|Runs
|291
|72
|68
|Balls Faced
|380
|67
|55
|Avg
|26.45
|72
|34
|SR
|76.57
|107.46
|123.63
|Fours
|40
|4
|8
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|3
|1
|Highest
|67
|29
|29
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0