Melissa Jane Hansen

Melissa Jane Hansen

all rounder

Full name:Melissa Jane Hansen
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Central Hinds Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches34
Innings28
Overs54.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs430
Wickets9
Avg47.77
SR36
Eco7.96
BB1
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches34
Innings20
Not outs10
Runs74
Balls Faced93
Avg7.4
SR79.56
Fours4
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest10
Hundreds0

Another Players

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