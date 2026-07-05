Melissa Jane Hansen
all rounder
|Full name:
|Melissa Jane Hansen
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|28
|Overs
|54.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|430
|Wickets
|9
|Avg
|47.77
|SR
|36
|Eco
|7.96
|BB
|1
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|20
|Not outs
|10
|Runs
|74
|Balls Faced
|93
|Avg
|7.4
|SR
|79.56
|Fours
|4
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|10
|Hundreds
|0