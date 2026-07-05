Micheal Copeland

Micheal Copeland

batsman

Full name:Micheal Copeland
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Boland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches82018
Innings8109
Overs65.045.016.0
Balls---
Maidens500
Runs258242137
Wickets461
Avg64.540.33137
SR97.54596
Eco3.965.378.56
BB321
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches82018
Innings131814
Not outs021
Runs213374149
Balls Faced476466147
Avg16.3823.3711.46
SR44.7480.25101.36
Fours323312
Fifties120
Sixies083
Highest556740
Hundreds000

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