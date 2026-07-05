Micheal Copeland
batsman
|Full name:
|Micheal Copeland
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|20
|18
|Innings
|8
|10
|9
|Overs
|65.0
|45.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|0
|Runs
|258
|242
|137
|Wickets
|4
|6
|1
|Avg
|64.5
|40.33
|137
|SR
|97.5
|45
|96
|Eco
|3.96
|5.37
|8.56
|BB
|3
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|20
|18
|Innings
|13
|18
|14
|Not outs
|0
|2
|1
|Runs
|213
|374
|149
|Balls Faced
|476
|466
|147
|Avg
|16.38
|23.37
|11.46
|SR
|44.74
|80.25
|101.36
|Fours
|32
|33
|12
|Fifties
|1
|2
|0
|Sixies
|0
|8
|3
|Highest
|55
|67
|40
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0