Mishen Silva
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mishen Silva
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|25
|19
|Innings
|29
|23
|13
|Overs
|169.5
|116.2
|34.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|16
|3
|1
|Runs
|697
|701
|269
|Wickets
|16
|19
|12
|Avg
|43.56
|36.89
|22.41
|SR
|63.68
|36.73
|17
|Eco
|4.1
|6.02
|7.91
|BB
|3
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|25
|19
|Innings
|35
|24
|17
|Not outs
|2
|2
|2
|Runs
|1122
|412
|222
|Balls Faced
|1625
|461
|203
|Avg
|34
|18.72
|14.8
|SR
|69.04
|89.37
|109.36
|Fours
|119
|31
|19
|Fifties
|7
|0
|0
|Sixies
|33
|16
|6
|Highest
|105
|48
|32
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0