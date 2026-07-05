Mishen Silva

Mishen Silva

all rounder

Full name:Mishen Silva
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Sri Lanka Air Force SC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches232519
Innings292313
Overs169.5116.234.0
Balls---
Maidens1631
Runs697701269
Wickets161912
Avg43.5636.8922.41
SR63.6836.7317
Eco4.16.027.91
BB342
4w020
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches232519
Innings352417
Not outs222
Runs1122412222
Balls Faced1625461203
Avg3418.7214.8
SR69.0489.37109.36
Fours1193119
Fifties700
Sixies33166
Highest1054832
Hundreds200

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