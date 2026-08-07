Mitesh Patel
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Mitesh Patel
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|13
|12
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|13
|12
|Innings
|26
|11
|10
|Not outs
|3
|2
|1
|Runs
|541
|108
|190
|Balls Faced
|1032
|169
|163
|Avg
|23.52
|12
|21.11
|SR
|52.42
|63.9
|116.56
|Fours
|58
|5
|20
|Fifties
|4
|0
|1
|Sixies
|5
|4
|3
|Highest
|76
|20
|60
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0