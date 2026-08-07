Mitesh Patel

Mitesh Patel

wicket keeper

Full name:Mitesh Patel
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Baroda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches171312
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches171312
Innings261110
Not outs321
Runs541108190
Balls Faced1032169163
Avg23.521221.11
SR52.4263.9116.56
Fours58520
Fifties401
Sixies543
Highest762060
Hundreds000

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