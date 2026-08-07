Mohameed Taiwo

Mohameed Taiwo

bowler

Full name:Mohameed Taiwo
Nationality:Nigeria

Teams

2025 Teams

Nigeria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1316
Innings1316
Overs42.047.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs307352
Wickets57
Avg61.450.28
SR50.440.28
Eco7.37.48
BB12
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1316
Innings1011
Not outs67
Runs6472
Balls Faced87104
Avg1618
SR73.5669.23
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1919
Hundreds00

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