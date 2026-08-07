Mohameed Taiwo
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohameed Taiwo
|Nationality:
|Nigeria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|16
|Innings
|13
|16
|Overs
|42.0
|47.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|307
|352
|Wickets
|5
|7
|Avg
|61.4
|50.28
|SR
|50.4
|40.28
|Eco
|7.3
|7.48
|BB
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|16
|Innings
|10
|11
|Not outs
|6
|7
|Runs
|64
|72
|Balls Faced
|87
|104
|Avg
|16
|18
|SR
|73.56
|69.23
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|19
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0