Mohammad Idrees
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Idrees
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|38
|21
|3
|Innings
|2
|1
|1
|Overs
|2.2
|3.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|6
|18
|11
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|2.57
|6
|11
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|38
|21
|3
|Innings
|64
|19
|3
|Not outs
|2
|4
|0
|Runs
|1651
|432
|41
|Balls Faced
|3581
|520
|55
|Avg
|26.62
|28.8
|13.66
|SR
|46.1
|83.07
|74.54
|Fours
|248
|43
|3
|Fifties
|11
|3
|0
|Sixies
|4
|4
|1
|Highest
|107
|104
|30
|Hundreds
|2
|1
|0