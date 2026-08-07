Mohammad Idrees

Mohammad Idrees

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Idrees
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2025 Teams

Quetta Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches38213
Innings211
Overs2.23.01.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs61811
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco2.57611
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches38213
Innings64193
Not outs240
Runs165143241
Balls Faced358152055
Avg26.6228.813.66
SR46.183.0774.54
Fours248433
Fifties1130
Sixies441
Highest10710430
Hundreds210

Another Players

Rahimi, Mohammad Ibrahim

Rahimi, Mohammad Ibrahim

Khan, Shahbaz

Khan, Shahbaz

Khan, Bismillah

Khan, Bismillah

Bangalzai, Adul Wahid

Bangalzai, Adul Wahid

Khan, Yasir

Khan, Yasir

Khan, Jalat

Khan, Jalat

Tareen, Ikramullah

Tareen, Ikramullah

Junaid, Mohammad

Junaid, Mohammad

Shinwari, Usman

Shinwari, Usman

Achakzai, Najeebullah

Achakzai, Najeebullah