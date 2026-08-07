Mohammad Nazmul Hossain

Mohammad Nazmul Hossain

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Nazmul Hossain
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Bangladesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2384526916
Innings3374876616
Overs54.5274.57.01052.0471.142.0
Balls------
Maidens10230246390
Runs19413866729502278374
Wickets5441967212
Avg38.831.56730.7231.6331.16
SR65.837.474265.7539.2621
Eco3.535.049.572.84.838.9
BB341742
4w010010
5w000200
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2384526916
Innings421278416
Not outs213220243
Runs163536101345
Balls Faced2112815156930627
Avg84.37010.517.881.66
SR76.1927.342038.8743.7918.51
Fours2005970
Fifties000000
Sixies1002340
Highest86349283
Hundreds000000

Another Players

Hasan, Nayeem

Hasan, Nayeem

Razzak, Abdur

Razzak, Abdur

Hossain, Al-Amin

Hossain, Al-Amin

Haque Jr, Enamul

Haque Jr, Enamul

Islam, Sunzamul

Islam, Sunzamul

Das, Liton

Das, Liton

Hasan, Zakir

Hasan, Zakir

Domingo, Russell

Domingo, Russell

Chowdhury, Mirttunjoy

Chowdhury, Mirttunjoy

Naim, Mohammad

Naim, Mohammad