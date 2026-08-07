Mohammad Nazmul Hossain
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Nazmul Hossain
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|38
|4
|52
|69
|16
|Innings
|3
|37
|4
|87
|66
|16
|Overs
|54.5
|274.5
|7.0
|1052.0
|471.1
|42.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|23
|0
|246
|39
|0
|Runs
|194
|1386
|67
|2950
|2278
|374
|Wickets
|5
|44
|1
|96
|72
|12
|Avg
|38.8
|31.5
|67
|30.72
|31.63
|31.16
|SR
|65.8
|37.47
|42
|65.75
|39.26
|21
|Eco
|3.53
|5.04
|9.57
|2.8
|4.83
|8.9
|BB
|3
|4
|1
|7
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|38
|4
|52
|69
|16
|Innings
|4
|21
|2
|78
|41
|6
|Not outs
|2
|13
|2
|20
|24
|3
|Runs
|16
|35
|3
|610
|134
|5
|Balls Faced
|21
|128
|15
|1569
|306
|27
|Avg
|8
|4.37
|0
|10.51
|7.88
|1.66
|SR
|76.19
|27.34
|20
|38.87
|43.79
|18.51
|Fours
|2
|0
|0
|59
|7
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|23
|4
|0
|Highest
|8
|6
|3
|49
|28
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0