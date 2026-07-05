Mohammad Rubel Hossain
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Rubel Hossain
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|27
|104
|28
|60
|198
|149
|Innings
|44
|102
|27
|100
|195
|148
|Overs
|703.5
|779.4
|96.3
|1356.5
|1531.0
|519.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|73
|29
|0
|154
|80
|4
|Runs
|2764
|4427
|912
|5241
|8225
|4123
|Wickets
|36
|129
|28
|97
|279
|185
|Avg
|76.77
|34.31
|32.57
|54.03
|29.48
|22.28
|SR
|117.3
|36.26
|20.67
|83.92
|32.92
|16.84
|Eco
|3.92
|5.67
|9.45
|3.86
|5.37
|7.93
|BB
|5
|6
|3
|7
|6
|5
|4w
|0
|7
|0
|0
|12
|5
|5w
|1
|1
|0
|4
|5
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|27
|104
|28
|60
|198
|149
|Innings
|47
|53
|15
|88
|105
|49
|Not outs
|19
|24
|10
|28
|46
|25
|Runs
|265
|144
|20
|555
|363
|133
|Balls Faced
|603
|277
|36
|1512
|583
|150
|Avg
|9.46
|4.96
|4
|9.25
|6.15
|5.54
|SR
|43.94
|51.98
|55.55
|36.7
|62.26
|88.66
|Fours
|34
|14
|1
|64
|28
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|2
|0
|7
|9
|5
|Highest
|45
|17
|8
|45
|45
|36
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rubel Hossain NewsView all
For those who want to get to know Rubel Hossain better, all the latest information about him is presented here: from the results of past matches to his participation in tournaments.