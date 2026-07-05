Mohammad Rubel Hossain

Mohammad Rubel Hossain

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Rubel Hossain
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2025 Teams

Chattogram Division

Khulna Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches271042860198149
Innings4410227100195148
Overs703.5779.496.31356.51531.0519.2
Balls------
Maidens73290154804
Runs27644427912524182254123
Wickets361292897279185
Avg76.7734.3132.5754.0329.4822.28
SR117.336.2620.6783.9232.9216.84
Eco3.925.679.453.865.377.93
BB563765
4w0700125
5w110451
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches271042860198149
Innings4753158810549
Not outs192410284625
Runs26514420555363133
Balls Faced603277361512583150
Avg9.464.9649.256.155.54
SR43.9451.9855.5536.762.2688.66
Fours3414164288
Fifties000000
Sixies420795
Highest45178454536
Hundreds000000

Rubel Hossain News

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For those who want to get to know Rubel Hossain better, all the latest information about him is presented here: from the results of past matches to his participation in tournaments.

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