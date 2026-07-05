Mohammad Yamin Ahmadzai

Mohammad Yamin Ahmadzai

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Yamin Ahmadzai
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2025 Teams

Afghanistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches692494332
Innings1182864232
Overs111.356.47.11083.1319.5108.5
Balls------
Maidens2040194182
Runs36430465360816531000
Wickets13751524934
Avg2843.421323.7333.7329.41
SR51.4648.578.642.7539.1619.2
Eco3.265.369.063.335.169.18
BB623854
4w000701
5w000510
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches692494332
Innings1151742511
Not outs021696
Runs339158618229
Balls Faced108321132225839
Avg3308.6111.375.8
SR30.5528.1210044.3270.5474.35
Fours30060143
Fifties000000
Sixies2002360
Highest185145418
Hundreds000000

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