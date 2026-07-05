Mohammad Yamin Ahmadzai
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Yamin Ahmadzai
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|9
|2
|49
|43
|32
|Innings
|11
|8
|2
|86
|42
|32
|Overs
|111.3
|56.4
|7.1
|1083.1
|319.5
|108.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|20
|4
|0
|194
|18
|2
|Runs
|364
|304
|65
|3608
|1653
|1000
|Wickets
|13
|7
|5
|152
|49
|34
|Avg
|28
|43.42
|13
|23.73
|33.73
|29.41
|SR
|51.46
|48.57
|8.6
|42.75
|39.16
|19.2
|Eco
|3.26
|5.36
|9.06
|3.33
|5.16
|9.18
|BB
|6
|2
|3
|8
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|9
|2
|49
|43
|32
|Innings
|11
|5
|1
|74
|25
|11
|Not outs
|0
|2
|1
|6
|9
|6
|Runs
|33
|9
|1
|586
|182
|29
|Balls Faced
|108
|32
|1
|1322
|258
|39
|Avg
|3
|3
|0
|8.61
|11.37
|5.8
|SR
|30.55
|28.12
|100
|44.32
|70.54
|74.35
|Fours
|3
|0
|0
|60
|14
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|0
|23
|6
|0
|Highest
|18
|5
|1
|45
|41
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0