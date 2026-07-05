Mohommed Nowfer Mohomad Aslam
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohommed Nowfer Mohomad Aslam
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|26
|33
|21
|45
|Innings
|1
|25
|27
|7
|39
|Overs
|8.0
|84.0
|217.0
|28.0
|121.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|6
|31
|1
|7
|Runs
|43
|509
|836
|183
|768
|Wickets
|3
|31
|21
|1
|44
|Avg
|14.33
|16.41
|39.8
|183
|17.45
|SR
|16
|16.25
|62
|168
|16.59
|Eco
|5.37
|6.05
|3.85
|6.53
|6.31
|BB
|3
|4
|6
|1
|4
|4w
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|26
|33
|21
|45
|Innings
|1
|16
|58
|19
|34
|Not outs
|0
|3
|6
|2
|4
|Runs
|12
|284
|1526
|248
|504
|Balls Faced
|25
|273
|2432
|347
|496
|Avg
|12
|21.84
|29.34
|14.58
|16.8
|SR
|48
|104.02
|62.74
|71.46
|101.61
|Fours
|1
|25
|157
|21
|48
|Fifties
|0
|1
|8
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|6
|26
|3
|10
|Highest
|12
|55
|104
|47
|55
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0