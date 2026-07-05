Mohommed Nowfer Mohomad Aslam

Mohommed Nowfer Mohomad Aslam

all rounder

Full name:Mohommed Nowfer Mohomad Aslam
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2025 Teams

Kuwait

Sharjah Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches126332145
Innings12527739
Overs8.084.0217.028.0121.4
Balls-----
Maidens063117
Runs43509836183768
Wickets33121144
Avg14.3316.4139.818317.45
SR1616.256216816.59
Eco5.376.053.856.536.31
BB34614
4w02202
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches126332145
Innings116581934
Not outs03624
Runs122841526248504
Balls Faced252732432347496
Avg1221.8429.3414.5816.8
SR48104.0262.7471.46101.61
Fours1251572148
Fifties01801
Sixies0626310
Highest12551044755
Hundreds00100

Another Players

Nabi, Mohammad

Nabi, Mohammad

Livingstone, Liam

Livingstone, Liam

Ahmed, Mirza

Ahmed, Mirza

Sheeli, Diju

Sheeli, Diju

Lathif, Nimish

Lathif, Nimish

Butt, Muhammad Rizwan

Butt, Muhammad Rizwan

Kumar, Parvinder

Kumar, Parvinder

Keswani, Nilansh

Keswani, Nilansh

Watt, Mark

Watt, Mark

Monib, Sayed

Monib, Sayed