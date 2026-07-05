Nilansh Keswani
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nilansh Keswani
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|1
|Innings
|1
|2
|1
|Overs
|4.0
|11.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|23
|74
|23
|Wickets
|1
|1
|1
|Avg
|23
|74
|23
|SR
|24
|66
|24
|Eco
|5.75
|6.72
|5.75
|BB
|1
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|1
|Innings
|1
|2
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|8
|26
|8
|Balls Faced
|13
|64
|13
|Avg
|8
|13
|8
|SR
|61.53
|40.62
|61.53
|Fours
|0
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|17
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0