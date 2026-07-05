Nilansh Keswani

Nilansh Keswani

all rounder

Full name:Nilansh Keswani

Teams

2024 Teams

Sharjah Warriors

United Arab Emirates

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches121
Innings121
Overs4.011.04.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs237423
Wickets111
Avg237423
SR246624
Eco5.756.725.75
BB111
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches121
Innings121
Not outs000
Runs8268
Balls Faced136413
Avg8138
SR61.5340.6261.53
Fours030
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest8178
Hundreds000

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