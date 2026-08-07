Mona Rajesh Meshram

Mona Rajesh Meshram

batsman

Full name:Mona Rajesh Meshram
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Central Zone Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches2611
Innings85
Overs24.012.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs11950
Wickets11
Avg11950
SR14472
Eco4.954.16
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches2611
Innings219
Not outs22
Runs352125
Balls Faced655159
Avg18.5217.85
SR53.7478.61
Fours388
Fifties30
Sixies40
Highest7832
Hundreds00

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