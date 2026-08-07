Mona Rajesh Meshram
batsman
|Full name:
|Mona Rajesh Meshram
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|26
|11
|Innings
|8
|5
|Overs
|24.0
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|119
|50
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|119
|50
|SR
|144
|72
|Eco
|4.95
|4.16
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|26
|11
|Innings
|21
|9
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|352
|125
|Balls Faced
|655
|159
|Avg
|18.52
|17.85
|SR
|53.74
|78.61
|Fours
|38
|8
|Fifties
|3
|0
|Sixies
|4
|0
|Highest
|78
|32
|Hundreds
|0
|0