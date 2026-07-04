Jasia Akhter

Jasia Akhter

batsman

Full name:Jasia Akhter
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):May 27, 1988 (34)
Zodiac Sign:Gemini
Height:175 cm
Hometown:Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir
Jersey Number:Not Available
Batting Style:Right-hand bat
Bowling Style:Right arm Medium
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2023 Teams

Delhi Capitals Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches17
Innings0
Overs0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs0
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco0
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches17
Innings17
Not outs2
Runs496
Balls Faced391
Avg33.06
SR126.85
Fours63
Fifties2
Sixies12
Highest125
Hundreds1

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