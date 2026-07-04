Jasia Akhter
batsman
|Full name:
|Jasia Akhter
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|May 27, 1988 (34)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Gemini
|Height:
|175 cm
|Hometown:
|Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir
|Jersey Number:
|Not Available
|Batting Style:
|Right-hand bat
|Bowling Style:
|Right arm Medium
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|0
|Overs
|0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|0
|Wickets
|0
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Eco
|0
|BB
|0
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|17
|Not outs
|2
|Runs
|496
|Balls Faced
|391
|Avg
|33.06
|SR
|126.85
|Fours
|63
|Fifties
|2
|Sixies
|12
|Highest
|125
|Hundreds
|1