International career

Arundhati Reddy has become a strong presence in Indian women's cricket. Here’s a look at her key career moments:

August 2018: Reddy was named to the India Women's squad for the series against Sri Lanka Women.

19 September 2018: She played her first Women's T20I match against Sri Lanka Women.

October 2018: Reddy was selected for the 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20 in the West Indies.

January 2020: She joined India’s squad for the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia.

May 2021: Reddy was added to India’s Test squad for the one-off match against England Women.

October 2024: She was named in the squad for the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the AUDI series against New Zealand.

2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Reddy took 3 wickets for 19 runs in India’s victory over Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium and was awarded Player of the Match.

2024 T20 World Cup: Reddy claimed seven wickets in four matches with an average of 12.85 wickets per match.

Leagues Participation

Arundhati Reddy has had a notable career in the Women's Premier League (WPL), representing the Delhi Capitals. Below is a summary of her key performances in the league over the years.

Women's Premier League (WPL)

Reddy has been a key player for the Delhi Capitals since joining the WPL, contributing both with the bat and ball.

Year Team Notes 2023 Delhi Capitals Reddy scored 25 runs from 17 balls and took 1 wicket for 25 runs against Gujarat Giants. She also scored 35 runs with Shikha Pandey in a match, but Delhi lost by 136 runs in 18.4 overs. 2024 Delhi Capitals Reddy took 8 wickets in 9 matches. Delhi Capitals finished second in the tournament. 2024 Delhi Capitals Reddy broke the WPL code of conduct during a match against UP Warriors and was fined 10% of her match fee. 2025 Delhi Capitals By February 2025, Reddy had played over 26 T20 matches in the WPL. She played against Mumbai Indians at Kotambi Stadium.

Domestic career

Arundhati Reddy started playing cricket at the age of 12 with her brother during free time. What began as a fun activity quickly became a serious interest for her. She trained under the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and worked hard to improve her fitness. Reddy found it challenging to build muscle and bowl faster. Her mentors, Nooshin Al Khadeer and Savita Nirala, played a key role in shaping her career.

As a right-arm seamer, Reddy has big shoes to fill after Jhulan Goswami announced her retirement from T20Is. Reddy was selected for the Women’s World T20 tournament on the same day Goswami retired.

In 2023, Reddy helped the Railways team defeat Tamil Nadu 8-1 in the quarterfinals of the BCCI Senior Women One Day Trophy.

Reddy has also played for several teams in domestic cricket. She represented Hyderabad from 2009/10 to 2016/17 and Delhi from 2017/18 onward. Reddy played for Supernovas in the 2019-2020 Women's T20 Challenge and the Trailblazers in 2022. She also played for Delhi Capitals in 2023.

Records and achievements

Arundhati Reddy has made a mark in her career with her impressive stats. Here are her key records and achievements:

In T20I Matches: Played 26 games, scored 73 runs, with a batting average of 6.63. Her highest score is 22. She bowled 485 balls and took 18 wickets.

In T20I Bowling: Played 26 games, 25 innings, conceded 649 runs, took 18 wickets, with a bowling average of 36.05. Her best bowling figures are 2/19.

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India finished second in the tournament.

Personal life

Arundhati Reddy keeps much of her personal life private. She lives in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, with her mother, Bhagya Reddy, and her brother, Rohit Reddy. The details about her father are not publicly known.

Finances

In terms of finances, Arundhati Reddy's net worth is estimated to be around $1 million.

Scandals

She faced some controversy on October 7, 2024, when she received a reprimand for breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct during a match against Pakistan in Dubai.

Fans

Arundhati enjoys a strong fan following, with 93k followers on Instagram.