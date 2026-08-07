Moses Anefie
all rounder
|Full name:
|Moses Anefie
|Nationality:
|Ghana
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|19.0
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|136
|136
|Wickets
|7
|7
|Avg
|19.42
|19.42
|SR
|16.28
|16.28
|Eco
|7.15
|7.15
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|8
|8
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|89
|89
|Balls Faced
|78
|78
|Avg
|14.83
|14.83
|SR
|114.1
|114.1
|Fours
|7
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|5
|Highest
|41
|41
|Hundreds
|0
|0