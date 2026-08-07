Moses Anefie

Moses Anefie

all rounder

Full name:Moses Anefie
Nationality:Ghana

Teams

2026 Teams

Ghana

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings77
Overs19.019.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs136136
Wickets77
Avg19.4219.42
SR16.2816.28
Eco7.157.15
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings88
Not outs22
Runs8989
Balls Faced7878
Avg14.8314.83
SR114.1114.1
Fours77
Fifties00
Sixies55
Highest4141
Hundreds00

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