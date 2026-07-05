Muktar Ali
all rounder
|Full name:
|Muktar Ali
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|64
|107
|96
|Innings
|1
|108
|94
|84
|Overs
|2.0
|1361.4
|623.4
|238.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|311
|20
|0
|Runs
|17
|4162
|3207
|1982
|Wickets
|0
|124
|101
|78
|Avg
|0
|33.56
|31.75
|25.41
|SR
|0
|65.88
|37.04
|18.35
|Eco
|8.5
|3.05
|5.14
|8.3
|BB
|0
|8
|4
|5
|4w
|0
|5
|4
|1
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|64
|107
|96
|Innings
|1
|91
|86
|62
|Not outs
|1
|16
|24
|28
|Runs
|19
|1984
|1300
|564
|Balls Faced
|15
|3391
|1465
|555
|Avg
|0
|26.45
|20.96
|16.58
|SR
|126.66
|58.5
|88.73
|101.62
|Fours
|1
|201
|64
|35
|Fifties
|0
|11
|4
|0
|Sixies
|1
|72
|72
|24
|Highest
|19
|168
|62
|41
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|0