Muktar Ali

Muktar Ali

all rounder

Full name:Muktar Ali
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2023 Teams

Legends of Rupganj

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches16410796
Innings11089484
Overs2.01361.4623.4238.4
Balls----
Maidens0311200
Runs17416232071982
Wickets012410178
Avg033.5631.7525.41
SR065.8837.0418.35
Eco8.53.055.148.3
BB0845
4w0541
5w0101
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches16410796
Innings1918662
Not outs1162428
Runs1919841300564
Balls Faced1533911465555
Avg026.4520.9616.58
SR126.6658.588.73101.62
Fours12016435
Fifties01140
Sixies1727224
Highest191686241
Hundreds0100

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