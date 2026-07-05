Murray Commins
batsman
|Full name:
|Murray Commins
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|14
|25
|27
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|14
|25
|27
|Innings
|4
|1
|26
|24
|25
|Not outs
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Runs
|6
|6
|459
|835
|579
|Balls Faced
|26
|13
|1081
|1143
|427
|Avg
|1.5
|6
|18.36
|39.76
|24.12
|SR
|23.07
|46.15
|42.46
|73.05
|135.59
|Fours
|1
|0
|67
|93
|63
|Fifties
|0
|0
|4
|5
|2
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|8
|24
|Highest
|5
|6
|78
|125
|102
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1