Murray Commins

Murray Commins

batsman

Full name:Murray Commins
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Ireland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches22142527
Innings00000
Overs00000
Balls-----
Maidens00000
Runs00000
Wickets00000
Avg00000
SR00000
Eco00000
BB00000
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches22142527
Innings41262425
Not outs00131
Runs66459835579
Balls Faced261310811143427
Avg1.5618.3639.7624.12
SR23.0746.1542.4673.05135.59
Fours10679363
Fifties00452
Sixies000824
Highest5678125102
Hundreds00021

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