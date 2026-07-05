Mike Frost
bowler
|Full name:
|Mike Frost
|Nationality:
|Ireland
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|19
|Innings
|14
|18
|Overs
|109.0
|57.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|0
|Runs
|527
|448
|Wickets
|19
|12
|Avg
|27.73
|37.33
|SR
|34.42
|28.58
|Eco
|4.83
|7.83
|BB
|5
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|19
|Innings
|6
|3
|Not outs
|5
|3
|Runs
|46
|3
|Balls Faced
|70
|6
|Avg
|46
|0
|SR
|65.71
|50
|Fours
|6
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|19
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0