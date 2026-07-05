Mike Frost

Mike Frost

bowler

Full name:Mike Frost
Nationality:Ireland
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2025 Teams

Munster Reds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches1419
Innings1418
Overs109.057.1
Balls--
Maidens60
Runs527448
Wickets1912
Avg27.7337.33
SR34.4228.58
Eco4.837.83
BB52
4w00
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches1419
Innings63
Not outs53
Runs463
Balls Faced706
Avg460
SR65.7150
Fours60
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest192
Hundreds00

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