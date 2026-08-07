Nachiket Bhute

Nachiket Bhute

all rounder

Full name:Nachiket Bhute
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Vidarbha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches472
Innings672
Overs86.052.05.0
Balls---
Maidens2230
Runs27927655
Wickets9100
Avg3127.60
SR57.3331.20
Eco3.245.311
BB540
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches472
Innings742
Not outs010
Runs1312210
Balls Faced189248
Avg18.717.335
SR69.3191.66125
Fours1012
Fifties000
Sixies720
Highest461310
Hundreds000

Another Players

Dubey, Shubham

Dubey, Shubham

Satish, Ganesh

Satish, Ganesh

Chavan, Nayan

Chavan, Nayan

Dubey, Saurabh

Dubey, Saurabh

Dubey, Harsh Surendra

Dubey, Harsh Surendra

Shorey, Dhruv

Shorey, Dhruv

Karnewar, Akshay

Karnewar, Akshay

Pandit, Chandrakant

Pandit, Chandrakant

Wadkar, Akshay

Wadkar, Akshay

Rathod, Rushabh

Rathod, Rushabh