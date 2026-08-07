Nachiket Bhute
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nachiket Bhute
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|7
|2
|Innings
|6
|7
|2
|Overs
|86.0
|52.0
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|22
|3
|0
|Runs
|279
|276
|55
|Wickets
|9
|10
|0
|Avg
|31
|27.6
|0
|SR
|57.33
|31.2
|0
|Eco
|3.24
|5.3
|11
|BB
|5
|4
|0
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|7
|2
|Innings
|7
|4
|2
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|131
|22
|10
|Balls Faced
|189
|24
|8
|Avg
|18.71
|7.33
|5
|SR
|69.31
|91.66
|125
|Fours
|10
|1
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|7
|2
|0
|Highest
|46
|13
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0