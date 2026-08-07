Natraj Bhuban Behera
batsman
|Full name:
|Natraj Bhuban Behera
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|54
|37
|16
|Innings
|8
|5
|0
|Overs
|43.4
|20.5
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|1
|0
|Runs
|137
|103
|0
|Wickets
|0
|3
|0
|Avg
|0
|34.33
|0
|SR
|0
|41.66
|0
|Eco
|3.13
|4.94
|0
|BB
|0
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|54
|37
|16
|Innings
|93
|36
|16
|Not outs
|5
|1
|1
|Runs
|3031
|967
|261
|Balls Faced
|6741
|1371
|247
|Avg
|34.44
|27.62
|17.4
|SR
|44.96
|70.53
|105.66
|Fours
|426
|115
|26
|Fifties
|11
|7
|1
|Sixies
|16
|9
|5
|Highest
|255
|81
|73
|Hundreds
|8
|0
|0