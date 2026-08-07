Natraj Bhuban Behera

Natraj Bhuban Behera

batsman

Full name:Natraj Bhuban Behera
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Konark Suryas Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches543716
Innings850
Overs43.420.50
Balls---
Maidens410
Runs1371030
Wickets030
Avg034.330
SR041.660
Eco3.134.940
BB020
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches543716
Innings933616
Not outs511
Runs3031967261
Balls Faced67411371247
Avg34.4427.6217.4
SR44.9670.53105.66
Fours42611526
Fifties1171
Sixies1695
Highest2558173
Hundreds800

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