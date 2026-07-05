Nicholas Philip Winter

Nicholas Philip Winter

bowler

Full name:Nicholas Philip Winter
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2287
Innings4187
Overs849.062.019.2
Balls---
Maidens17310
Runs2407471146
Wickets7867
Avg30.8578.520.85
SR65.36216.57
Eco2.837.597.55
BB1023
4w400
5w400
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2287
Innings3653
Not outs841
Runs431120
Balls Faced1318279
Avg15.39120
SR32.744.440
Fours5110
Fifties100
Sixies000
Highest5370
Hundreds000

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