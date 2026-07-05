Nicholas Philip Winter
bowler
|Full name:
|Nicholas Philip Winter
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|8
|7
|Innings
|41
|8
|7
|Overs
|849.0
|62.0
|19.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|173
|1
|0
|Runs
|2407
|471
|146
|Wickets
|78
|6
|7
|Avg
|30.85
|78.5
|20.85
|SR
|65.3
|62
|16.57
|Eco
|2.83
|7.59
|7.55
|BB
|10
|2
|3
|4w
|4
|0
|0
|5w
|4
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|8
|7
|Innings
|36
|5
|3
|Not outs
|8
|4
|1
|Runs
|431
|12
|0
|Balls Faced
|1318
|27
|9
|Avg
|15.39
|12
|0
|SR
|32.7
|44.44
|0
|Fours
|51
|1
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|53
|7
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0