Nikunj Ahir

Nikunj Ahir

wicket keeper

Full name:Nikunj Ahir
Nationality:Panama

Teams

2023 Teams

Panama

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings66
Overs13.013.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs123123
Wickets22
Avg61.561.5
SR3939
Eco9.469.46
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings44
Not outs22
Runs4949
Balls Faced7777
Avg24.524.5
SR63.6363.63
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2323
Hundreds00

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