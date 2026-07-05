Nikunj Ahir
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Nikunj Ahir
|Nationality:
|Panama
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|13.0
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|123
|123
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|61.5
|61.5
|SR
|39
|39
|Eco
|9.46
|9.46
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|49
|49
|Balls Faced
|77
|77
|Avg
|24.5
|24.5
|SR
|63.63
|63.63
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|23
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0