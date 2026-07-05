Nomvelo Sibanda

Nomvelo Sibanda

bowler

Full name:Nomvelo Sibanda
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Zimbabwe Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches632
Innings632
Overs42.0100.0
Balls--
Maidens48
Runs208491
Wickets540
Avg41.612.27
SR50.415
Eco4.954.91
BB15
4w00
5w01
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches632
Innings53
Not outs22
Runs6112
Balls Faced12615
Avg20.3312
SR48.4180
Fours51
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest3311
Hundreds00

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