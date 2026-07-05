Nomvelo Sibanda
bowler
|Full name:
|Nomvelo Sibanda
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|6
|32
|Innings
|6
|32
|Overs
|42.0
|100.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|8
|Runs
|208
|491
|Wickets
|5
|40
|Avg
|41.6
|12.27
|SR
|50.4
|15
|Eco
|4.95
|4.91
|BB
|1
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|6
|32
|Innings
|5
|3
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|61
|12
|Balls Faced
|126
|15
|Avg
|20.33
|12
|SR
|48.41
|80
|Fours
|5
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|33
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0