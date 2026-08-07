Olayinka Elijah Olaleye

Olayinka Elijah Olaleye

batsman

Full name:Olayinka Elijah Olaleye
Nationality:Nigeria

Teams

2025 Teams

Nigeria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Not outs00
Runs2727
Balls Faced3535
Avg5.45.4
SR77.1477.14
Fours55
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1616
Hundreds00

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