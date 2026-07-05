Saran Aslam

Saran Aslam

batsman

Full name:Saran Aslam
Nationality:Denmark

Teams

2024 Teams

Denmark

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches10110
Innings303
Overs7.007.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs48048
Wickets202
Avg24024
SR21021
Eco6.8506.85
BB202
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches10110
Innings717
Not outs101
Runs85285
Balls Faced49449
Avg14.16214.16
SR173.4650173.46
Fours505
Fifties000
Sixies606
Highest47247
Hundreds000

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