Saran Aslam
batsman
|Full name:
|Saran Aslam
|Nationality:
|Denmark
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|1
|10
|Innings
|3
|0
|3
|Overs
|7.0
|0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|48
|0
|48
|Wickets
|2
|0
|2
|Avg
|24
|0
|24
|SR
|21
|0
|21
|Eco
|6.85
|0
|6.85
|BB
|2
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|1
|10
|Innings
|7
|1
|7
|Not outs
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|85
|2
|85
|Balls Faced
|49
|4
|49
|Avg
|14.16
|2
|14.16
|SR
|173.46
|50
|173.46
|Fours
|5
|0
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|0
|6
|Highest
|47
|2
|47
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0