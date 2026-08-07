Oliver James Webster

Oliver James Webster

batsman

Full name:Oliver James Webster
Nationality:Isle of Man

Teams

2024 Teams

Isle of Man

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs55
Balls Faced77
Avg55
SR71.4271.42
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest55
Hundreds00

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