Pankaj Malav
bowler
|Full name:
|Pankaj Malav
|Nationality:
|Luxembourg
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|24
|24
|Innings
|23
|23
|Overs
|72.3
|72.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|542
|542
|Wickets
|21
|21
|Avg
|25.8
|25.8
|SR
|20.71
|20.71
|Eco
|7.47
|7.47
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|24
|24
|Innings
|11
|11
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|40
|40
|Balls Faced
|52
|52
|Avg
|5.71
|5.71
|SR
|76.92
|76.92
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|10
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0