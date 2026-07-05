Pankaj Malav

Pankaj Malav

bowler

Full name:Pankaj Malav
Nationality:Luxembourg

Teams

2024 Teams

Luxembourg

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2424
Innings2323
Overs72.372.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs542542
Wickets2121
Avg25.825.8
SR20.7120.71
Eco7.477.47
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2424
Innings1111
Not outs44
Runs4040
Balls Faced5252
Avg5.715.71
SR76.9276.92
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1010
Hundreds00

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