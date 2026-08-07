Parth Kohli

Parth Kohli

all rounder

Full name:Parth Kohli
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly

Teams

2026 Teams

Baroda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches13
Innings10
Overs1.40
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs160
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco9.60
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches13
Innings23
Not outs01
Runs4259
Balls Faced9063
Avg2129.5
SR46.6693.65
Fours35
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest4224
Hundreds00

Another Players

Pania, Bhanu

Pania, Bhanu

Sopariya, Soyeb

Sopariya, Soyeb

Rathva, Ninad

Rathva, Ninad

Kakade, Kartik

Kakade, Kartik

Patel, Smit

Patel, Smit

More, Vishant

More, Vishant

Limbani, Raj

Limbani, Raj

Sharma, Shivalik

Sharma, Shivalik

Desai, Harsh

Desai, Harsh

Shah, Pinal

Shah, Pinal