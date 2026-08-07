Parth Kohli
all rounder
|Full name:
|Parth Kohli
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break googly
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|1.4
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|16
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|9.6
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|2
|3
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|42
|59
|Balls Faced
|90
|63
|Avg
|21
|29.5
|SR
|46.66
|93.65
|Fours
|3
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|42
|24
|Hundreds
|0
|0