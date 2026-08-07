Parth Rajesh Rekhade
bowler
|Full name:
|Parth Rajesh Rekhade
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|6
|Innings
|3
|6
|Overs
|23.2
|22.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|114
|120
|Wickets
|3
|9
|Avg
|38
|13.33
|SR
|46.66
|14.66
|Eco
|4.88
|5.45
|BB
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|6
|Innings
|1
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|6
|33
|Balls Faced
|5
|24
|Avg
|6
|11
|SR
|120
|137.5
|Fours
|0
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|Highest
|6
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0