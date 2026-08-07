Parth Rajesh Rekhade

Parth Rajesh Rekhade

bowler

Full name:Parth Rajesh Rekhade
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Vidarbha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches36
Innings36
Overs23.222.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs114120
Wickets39
Avg3813.33
SR46.6614.66
Eco4.885.45
BB23
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches36
Innings13
Not outs00
Runs633
Balls Faced524
Avg611
SR120137.5
Fours02
Fifties00
Sixies02
Highest617
Hundreds00

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