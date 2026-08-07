Pawuluge Malinda Pushpakumara

Pawuluge Malinda Pushpakumara

all rounder

Full name:Pawuluge Malinda Pushpakumara
Nationality:Sri lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Konark Suryas Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches4215210970
Innings6227210565
Overs143.219.05639.4860.0226.4
Balls-----
Maidens140948631
Runs5201051763834851478
Wickets141886188106
Avg37.1410519.918.5313.94
SR61.4211438.1927.4412.83
Eco3.625.523.124.056.52
BB511655
4w004883
5w007561
10w002500

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches4215210970
Innings821956739
Not outs20282211
Runs102112283441284
Balls Faced224263749757251
Avg175.513.679.810.14
SR45.5342.360.8958.25113.14
Fours1502603426
Fifties00400
Sixies216179
Highest428802940
Hundreds00000

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