Pawuluge Malinda Pushpakumara
all rounder
|Full name:
|Pawuluge Malinda Pushpakumara
|Nationality:
|Sri lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|2
|152
|109
|70
|Innings
|6
|2
|272
|105
|65
|Overs
|143.2
|19.0
|5639.4
|860.0
|226.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|14
|0
|948
|63
|1
|Runs
|520
|105
|17638
|3485
|1478
|Wickets
|14
|1
|886
|188
|106
|Avg
|37.14
|105
|19.9
|18.53
|13.94
|SR
|61.42
|114
|38.19
|27.44
|12.83
|Eco
|3.62
|5.52
|3.12
|4.05
|6.52
|BB
|5
|1
|16
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|48
|8
|3
|5w
|0
|0
|75
|6
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|2
|152
|109
|70
|Innings
|8
|2
|195
|67
|39
|Not outs
|2
|0
|28
|22
|11
|Runs
|102
|11
|2283
|441
|284
|Balls Faced
|224
|26
|3749
|757
|251
|Avg
|17
|5.5
|13.67
|9.8
|10.14
|SR
|45.53
|42.3
|60.89
|58.25
|113.14
|Fours
|15
|0
|260
|34
|26
|Fifties
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|1
|61
|7
|9
|Highest
|42
|8
|80
|29
|40
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0