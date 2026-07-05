Pellagia Mujaji
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Pellagia Mujaji
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|3
|14
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|3
|14
|Innings
|3
|10
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|25
|76
|Balls Faced
|68
|97
|Avg
|8.33
|9.5
|SR
|36.76
|78.35
|Fours
|0
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|16
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0