Peter Aho

Peter Aho

bowler

Full name:Peter Aho
Nationality:Nigeria

Teams

2025 Teams

Nigeria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2323
Innings2323
Overs76.276.2
Balls--
Maidens66
Runs421421
Wickets3131
Avg13.5813.58
SR14.7714.77
Eco5.515.51
BB66
4w11
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2323
Innings1616
Not outs44
Runs175175
Balls Faced162162
Avg14.5814.58
SR108.02108.02
Fours1212
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest4444
Hundreds00

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