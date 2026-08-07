Peter Aho
bowler
|Full name:
|Peter Aho
|Nationality:
|Nigeria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|23
|23
|Innings
|23
|23
|Overs
|76.2
|76.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|6
|Runs
|421
|421
|Wickets
|31
|31
|Avg
|13.58
|13.58
|SR
|14.77
|14.77
|Eco
|5.51
|5.51
|BB
|6
|6
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|23
|23
|Innings
|16
|16
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|175
|175
|Balls Faced
|162
|162
|Avg
|14.58
|14.58
|SR
|108.02
|108.02
|Fours
|12
|12
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|44
|44
|Hundreds
|0
|0