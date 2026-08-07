Peter Bocock

Peter Bocock

wicket keeper

Full name:Peter Bocock
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches122222
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches122222
Innings182017
Not outs137
Runs358394178
Balls Faced547387136
Avg21.0523.1717.8
SR65.44101.8130.88
Fours363418
Fifties130
Sixies9103
Highest565729
Hundreds000

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