Peter Bocock
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Peter Bocock
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|22
|22
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|22
|22
|Innings
|18
|20
|17
|Not outs
|1
|3
|7
|Runs
|358
|394
|178
|Balls Faced
|547
|387
|136
|Avg
|21.05
|23.17
|17.8
|SR
|65.44
|101.8
|130.88
|Fours
|36
|34
|18
|Fifties
|1
|3
|0
|Sixies
|9
|10
|3
|Highest
|56
|57
|29
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0