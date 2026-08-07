Peter Drysdale

Peter Drysdale

batsman

Full name:Peter Drysdale
Nationality:England

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches13
Innings23
Overs13.026.0
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs34141
Wickets14
Avg3435.25
SR7839
Eco2.615.42
BB12
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches13
Innings20
Not outs00
Runs670
Balls Faced1200
Avg33.50
SR55.830
Fours50
Fifties10
Sixies10
Highest620
Hundreds00

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