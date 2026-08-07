Peter Drysdale
batsman
|Full name:
|Peter Drysdale
|Nationality:
|England
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|2
|3
|Overs
|13.0
|26.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|34
|141
|Wickets
|1
|4
|Avg
|34
|35.25
|SR
|78
|39
|Eco
|2.61
|5.42
|BB
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|2
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|67
|0
|Balls Faced
|120
|0
|Avg
|33.5
|0
|SR
|55.83
|0
|Fours
|5
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|62
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0