Piumi Badalge News View all Go beyond the basics with Piumi Badalge, the emerging all-rounder known for her resilience and composure. We've gathered insights into her committed training philosophy and the ambition fueling her international career.

International career

Piumi Wathsala Dore Mure Badalge (born 9 November 1995) is a Sri Lankan right-hand batter and right-arm medium-fast bowler who made her international debut in 2025 at the age of 29. Her late arrival to the national side followed a long domestic career and steady performances that eventually earned her a place in Sri Lanka’s ODI squad.

2025

April 27, 2025 – WODI debut vs India (Colombo, RPS): Played her first international match in the Women’s ODI Tri-Series; scored one run before Sri Lanka lost by nine wickets.

May 11, 2025 – Tri-Series Final vs India (Colombo, RPS): Featured in her second ODI; took her first official fielding contribution by catching Pratika Rawal.

September 27, 2025 – Warm-up vs Bangladesh (unofficial): Took one wicket in Bangladesh’s chase; match not counted in official stats.

October 14, 2025 – ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup vs New Zealand (Colombo, RPS): Played her third WODI; scored seven off 15 balls before rain forced a No Result.

October 17, 2025 – ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup vs South Africa (Colombo, RPS): Played her fourth WODI; bowled a spell of 0/19 and finished unbeaten on 0* as Sri Lanka lost by DLS.

Leagues Participation

Piumi Wathsala has not participated in any major franchise leagues, such as the Women’s Premier League (WPL), Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), or FairBreak Invitational.

Domestic career

Piumi Wathsala’s rise through Sri Lanka’s domestic cricket system reflects steady progress across multiple provincial and club structures. She first appeared at the higher domestic level in 2019, representing Dambulla Women in the Women’s Super Provincial T20 tournament — an event reserved for the strongest regional players.

Her next significant step came in 2022, when she featured for SLC Greens Women in the Super Four 50-over tournament. Competing in this format allowed her to refine longer-innings skills, and she produced solid contributions with the bat, confirming her readiness for consistent List-A responsibilities. In 2023, Wathsala’s domestic profile rose further when she captained Panadura Sports Club Women, scoring a remarkable unbeaten 119 from 102 balls against Burgher Recreation Club Women — one of her most notable domestic innings. Leadership at the club level, combined with impactful batting performances, brought her into the national selection frame.

That same year, she was chosen for the SLC Board President’s XI in a warm-up match against touring Bangladesh. Her wider domestic involvement includes stints with Matara Sports Club Women and Eastern Waves Women.

By the time she earned her maiden national call-up in 2025, Wathsala had built a domestic résumé shaped by provincial T20 cricket, 50-over tournaments, captaincy roles, and representative fixtures. This progression helps explain her late but fully deserved breakthrough into international cricket.

Records and achievements

Piumi Wathsala’s career highlights reflect a late but impactful rise in Sri Lankan women’s cricket. Her achievements span domestic centuries, leadership roles, international milestones, and World Cup participation. Despite debuting at 29, she established herself through consistent domestic performances and key contributions in national colours.

2023 – Domestic century: Scored 119 off 102 balls for Panadura Sports Club Women against Burgher Recreation Club Women — one of the standout domestic innings of the season.

2023 – Captaincy milestone: Led Panadura SC Women during the Major Club 50-Over Tournament, contributing significantly with both bat and ball.

2023 – Representative honours: Selected for the SLC Board President’s XI in a warm-up match against Bangladesh Women, indicating recognition from national selectors.

2025 – National team call-up (age 29): Received her first senior team selection in April 2025, one of the rare late debuts in Sri Lankan women’s cricket.

2025 – ODI debut: Earned WODI cap No. 81 on 27 April 2025 vs India Women at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

2025 – First international fielding contribution: Took her first international catch on 11 May 2025 during the tri-series final, dismissing Pratika Rawal.

2025 – ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup: Represented Sri Lanka in the 2025 Women’s World Cup, appearing against New Zealand (14 Oct, NR) and South Africa (17 Oct).

Domestic all-round impact: Known at the domestic level as a right-hand batter and right-arm medium-fast bowler, contributing steadily in middle-order roles and as a change bowler.

Provincial and club success: Competed for multiple teams, including Dambulla Women, SLC Greens Women, Panadura SC Women, Matara SC Women, Sri Lanka A Women, and SLC Board President’s XI across T20 and 50-over formats.

Super Four tournament consistency: Delivered noteworthy performances for SLC Greens Women in the 2022 Super Four 50-Over Tournament, helping the team reach decisive stages.

Personal life

Piumi Wathsala keeps her private life out of the media spotlight, and only limited personal information is publicly available.

Finance

No verified financial information has been released about her income, match fees, sponsorships, or overall net worth.

Family

No credible information exists regarding her parents, siblings, marital status, or children.

Scandals

There are no disciplinary issues, controversies, or off-field incidents linked to her name.

Fan base

Her online presence remains small but steadily growing. The Instagram profile @wathsalapiumi95 has around 160 followers, while another inactive account @piuumi.i has slightly more but is not verified.