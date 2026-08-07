Akash Kumar Choudhary

Akash Kumar Choudhary

bowler

Full name:Akash Kumar Choudhary
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Meghalaya

North East Zone

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches151716
Innings231716
Overs274.3121.254.1
Balls---
Maidens5770
Runs1034591395
Wickets242119
Avg43.0828.1420.78
SR68.6234.6617.1
Eco3.764.877.29
BB633
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches151716
Innings2396
Not outs644
Runs1472618
Balls Faced3665637
Avg8.645.29
SR40.1646.4248.64
Fours1800
Fifties000
Sixies200
Highest311112
Hundreds000

Akash Kumar Choudhary Schedule & Results

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