Duleep Trophy
East Zone vs North East Zone
Duleep Trophy
EAS
NOR
bowler
|Full name:
|Akash Kumar Choudhary
|Nationality:
|India
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|17
|16
|Innings
|23
|17
|16
|Overs
|274.3
|121.2
|54.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|57
|7
|0
|Runs
|1034
|591
|395
|Wickets
|24
|21
|19
|Avg
|43.08
|28.14
|20.78
|SR
|68.62
|34.66
|17.1
|Eco
|3.76
|4.87
|7.29
|BB
|6
|3
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|17
|16
|Innings
|23
|9
|6
|Not outs
|6
|4
|4
|Runs
|147
|26
|18
|Balls Faced
|366
|56
|37
|Avg
|8.64
|5.2
|9
|SR
|40.16
|46.42
|48.64
|Fours
|18
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|0
|Highest
|31
|11
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
Duleep Trophy
EAS
NOR