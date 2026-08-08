Match details East Zone vs North East Zone Test Duleep Trophy 23.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Duleep Trophy 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, August 23, 2026 - Thursday, September 10, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 23, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
East Zone Squad
|Players
|Das Denish Paramananda, Deep Akash, Easwaran Abhimanyu, Hussain Mukhtar, Jaiswal Suraj Sindhu, Kishan Ishan, Kumar Mukesh, Kushagra Kumar, Manishi -, Parag Riyan, Pattnaik Sandeep Pradeep, Paul Sridam, Shami Mohammed, Singh Sarabdeep, Singh Utkarsh, Singh Virat
|Bench
|no information yet
North East Zone Squad
|Players
|Anderson Jehu, Bhatewara Arpit, Bora Aryan, Chetri Hem Bahadur, Choudhary Akash Kumar, Doria Techi, Jonathan Rongsen, Konthoujam Bishworjit, Malik Ankur, Pheiroijam Jotin, Rupero Sedezhalie, Singh Lamabam, Tamang Plazor, Thapa Ashish, Yumnam Karnajit
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet