Match details East Zone vs North East Zone Test Duleep Trophy 23.08.2026

Test

EAS
EAS
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:Duleep Trophy 2026
Date:Sunday, August 23, 2026 - Thursday, September 10, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 23, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

East Zone Squad

PlayersDas Denish Paramananda, Deep Akash, Easwaran Abhimanyu, Hussain Mukhtar, Jaiswal Suraj Sindhu, Kishan Ishan, Kumar Mukesh, Kushagra Kumar, Manishi -, Parag Riyan, Pattnaik Sandeep Pradeep, Paul Sridam, Shami Mohammed, Singh Sarabdeep, Singh Utkarsh, Singh Virat
Benchno information yet

North East Zone Squad

PlayersAnderson Jehu, Bhatewara Arpit, Bora Aryan, Chetri Hem Bahadur, Choudhary Akash Kumar, Doria Techi, Jonathan Rongsen, Konthoujam Bishworjit, Malik Ankur, Pheiroijam Jotin, Rupero Sedezhalie, Singh Lamabam, Tamang Plazor, Thapa Ashish, Yumnam Karnajit
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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