Kangabam Priyojit Singh

Kangabam Priyojit Singh

batsman

Full name:Kangabam Priyojit Singh
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Manipur

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches253020
Innings352214
Overs366.4120.141.4
Balls---
Maidens75121
Runs1148532369
Wickets37107
Avg31.0253.252.71
SR59.4572.135.71
Eco3.134.428.85
BB533
4w200
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches253020
Innings462719
Not outs524
Runs851449264
Balls Faced1782870277
Avg20.7517.9617.6
SR47.7551.695.3
Fours1193126
Fifties402
Sixies6107
Highest794458
Hundreds000

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