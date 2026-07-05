Kangabam Priyojit Singh
batsman
|Full name:
|Kangabam Priyojit Singh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|30
|20
|Innings
|35
|22
|14
|Overs
|366.4
|120.1
|41.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|75
|12
|1
|Runs
|1148
|532
|369
|Wickets
|37
|10
|7
|Avg
|31.02
|53.2
|52.71
|SR
|59.45
|72.1
|35.71
|Eco
|3.13
|4.42
|8.85
|BB
|5
|3
|3
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|30
|20
|Innings
|46
|27
|19
|Not outs
|5
|2
|4
|Runs
|851
|449
|264
|Balls Faced
|1782
|870
|277
|Avg
|20.75
|17.96
|17.6
|SR
|47.75
|51.6
|95.3
|Fours
|119
|31
|26
|Fifties
|4
|0
|2
|Sixies
|6
|10
|7
|Highest
|79
|44
|58
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0