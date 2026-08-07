L Kishan Singha

L Kishan Singha

batsman

Full name:L Kishan Singha
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Manipur

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches111317
Innings221316
Overs409.494.054.0
Balls---
Maidens10440
Runs1128471382
Wickets53411
Avg21.28117.7534.72
SR46.3714129.45
Eco2.755.017.07
BB1122
4w500
5w200
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches111317
Innings181111
Not outs326
Runs32917182
Balls Faced699245107
Avg21.931916.4
SR47.0669.7976.63
Fours41162
Fifties100
Sixies442
Highest652622
Hundreds000

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