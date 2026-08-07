L Kishan Singha
batsman
|Full name:
|L Kishan Singha
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|13
|17
|Innings
|22
|13
|16
|Overs
|409.4
|94.0
|54.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|104
|4
|0
|Runs
|1128
|471
|382
|Wickets
|53
|4
|11
|Avg
|21.28
|117.75
|34.72
|SR
|46.37
|141
|29.45
|Eco
|2.75
|5.01
|7.07
|BB
|11
|2
|2
|4w
|5
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|13
|17
|Innings
|18
|11
|11
|Not outs
|3
|2
|6
|Runs
|329
|171
|82
|Balls Faced
|699
|245
|107
|Avg
|21.93
|19
|16.4
|SR
|47.06
|69.79
|76.63
|Fours
|41
|16
|2
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|4
|2
|Highest
|65
|26
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0